ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs and most wickets until April 8 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 has reached the decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned on Saturday, April 9. The two semi-finals will be followed by the third-place playoff match and the title decider.

Gorkha 11 thrashed Friendship CC by 77 runs in the first quarterfinal of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. The second last-eight clash saw Punjab CC pip Brothers XI Portugal by just a solitary run.

Malo annihilated Wild Panthers by eight wickets in the third quarterfinal encounter. The final last-eight match saw Oeiras crush Indian Royals by nine wickets.

Oeiras will face Gorkha 11 in the first semi-final of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. The other last-four match will see Malo cross swords with Punjab CC.

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Oeiras' Conrad Greenshields has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has smashed 305 runs in nine matches, with an unbeaten 90 as his highest score. Greenshields has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 231.06, with the help of 33 fours and 20 sixes.

Malo's Najam Shahzad is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 267 runs thus far, with a top score of 69. Shahzad's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 171.15 and are studded with 22 fours and 14 maximums.

Oeiras' Francoise Stoman has climbed to third position in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 263 runs in nine knocks, with an unbeaten 62 being his best effort. Stoman has an impressive strike rate of 160.36 and has struck 18 boundaries and 14 sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan (218), Suman Ghimire (190) and Rahul Vishwakarma (145), Punjab CC's Rana Sarwar (208), Parveen Singh (133) and Imran Rao (125), Oeiras' Brendan Badenhorst (201), and Malo's Zulfiqar Shah (126) and Syed Maisam (91) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 14 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. His 4/10 are the best figures of the tournament, and he has an excellent economy rate of 6.30.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has accounted for 13 dismissals, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.29.

Gorkha 11's Madhukar Thapa and Oeiras' Mubeen Tariq have picked up 12 wickets apiece thus far. Thapa, who has a best effort of 3/10, is placed higher due to his better economy rate of 8.79.

Oeiras' Md Siraj Nipo (11) and Conrad Greenshields (9), Punjab CC's Umar Muhammad (11) and Muzamal Abbas (8), Malo's Asim Sarwar (10) and Assad Mehmood (6), and Gorkha 11's Abdus Samad (10) are the other top wicket-takers of their respective teams.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh