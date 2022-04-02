ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 1 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw the concluding day of Group A action on April 1, with the final four matches played on the day. The first four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, April 2.

Malo and Gorkha 11 finished atop the Group A points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. Both sides garnered 14 points, with the former pipping the latter on net run rate.

Brothers XI Portugal and Indian Royals qualified for the quarterfinals from Group A along with the two table-toppers. The two sides finished with six points apiece, with the former having a better net run rate.

Fighters CC came up short in all eight of their group stage matches. They finished without a point and were eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the final team standings in Group A of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Malo's Najam Shahzad is the highest run-scorer at the conclusion of Group A action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has amassed 254 runs in eight matches, with his 69 being the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Shahzad's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 168.21 and are studded with 22 fours and 12 sixes.

Indian Royals' Amandeep Khokhar has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 181 runs thus far, with 53 being his best effort. Khokhar has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 141.40, with the help of 20 boundaries and a solitary six.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has smashed 174 runs in seven innings, with a top score of 49. Adnan has an excellent strike rate of 183.15 and has struck 15 fours and 11 maximums.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 14 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. His 4/10 are the best bowling figures of the tournament and he has an excellent economy rate of 6.27.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has picked up 13 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.46.

Malo's Asim Sarwar, who has dismissed 10 opposition batters, has climbed to third position in the top wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 3/7 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 6.66 runs per over.

