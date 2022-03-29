ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 28 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw its first day of action on March 28, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, March 29.

Brothers XI Portugal are perched atop the Group A points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They defeated Fighters CC in both their matches on Monday and have four points to their name.

Malo and Gorkha 11 follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Both sides have two points, having won and lost a match apiece, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Indian Royals are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against Gorkha 11 on Tuesday.

Fighters CC bring up the rear of the Group A points table in the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They came up short in both their games against Brothers XI Portugal and failed to open their account on the first day of the tournament.

Following are the Group A team standings after the opening day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has smashed 71 runs in two matches, with a top score of 36. Adnan has an outstanding strike rate of 215.15 and has struck three fours and seven sixes.

Adnan's teammate Suman Ghimire is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 68 runs thus far, with his 48 being the highest score on Day 1 of the tournament. Ghimire's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 130.76 and are studded with five fours and three maximums.

Malo's Saim Ali occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 46 runs in two knocks, with an unbeaten 29 as his best effort. Ali has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 112.19, with the help of three boundaries and a solitary six.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Manpreet Singh, Onkar Singh and Muhammad Shan are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 1 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. The three Brothers XI Portugal bowlers have picked up four wickets apiece and are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Manpreet Singh has 2/3 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 3.50. Onkar Singh, who has 3/7 as his best effort, has conceded an average of 5.66 runs per over. Shan's 3/3 were the best figures on Day 1 of the tournament and he has an impressive economy rate of 6.75.

