ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 29 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw its second day of action on March 29, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30.

Malo and Gorkha 11 occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. Both sides have six points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Brothers XI Portugal are placed third in the Group A standings. They have registered wins in both their matches to date and have four points to their credit.

Indian Royals and Fighters CC are yet to open their accounts in the tournament. While the Royals suffered defeats in both their games on Tuesday, Fighters CC have suffered reversals in all four of their matches to date.

Following are the Group A team standings after the second day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has blasted 140 runs in four matches, with 49 as his highest score. Adnan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 186.66 and are studded with 11 fours and 10 sixes.

Malo's Najam Shahzad has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 133 runs in four knocks, with his 69 being the only half-century of the tournament thus far. Shahzad has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 184.72, with the help of 13 fours and six maximums.

Gorkha 11's Suman Ghimire is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 82 runs to date, with 48 being his best effort. Ghimire has an acceptable strike rate of 122.38 and has struck six boundaries and three sixes.

Apart from Shahzad, Fighters CC's Parwinder Singh (56) and Deepu Mansurpuria (39), Malo's Saim Ali (55) and Asim Sarwar (54), Brothers XI Portugal's Balwinder Singh (44) and Amninder Singh (36), and Indian Royals' Md Shaikat (27) and Amandeep Khokhar (20) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with eight scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. His spell of 4/10 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has a decent economy rate of 7.05.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan and Madhukar Thapa have accounted for five dismissals apiece thus far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Adnan has 3/6 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 5.28. Thapa, who has 3/10 as his best effort, has conceded an average of 8.80 runs per over.

Other than Maisam, Brothers XI Portugal's Manpreet Singh (4), Onkar Singh (4) and Muhammad Shan (4), Fighters CC's Mandeep Singh (4) and Deepu Mansurpuria (4), Malo's Asim Sarwar (4) and Assad Mehmood (3), and Indian Royals' Jai Parkash (3) and Amandeep Singh (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

