ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 30 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw its third day of action on March 30, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, March 31.

Malo are perched atop the Group A points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They have emerged victorious in five of the six matches they have played to date and have 10 points to their credit.

Gorkha 11 follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. They have six points in their kitty and have also lost just a solitary match thus far.

Brothers XI Portugal and Indian Royals are placed third and fourth in the Group A points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. Both sides have garnered four points to date, with the former having a better net run rate.

Fighters CC bring up the rear of the Group A points table. They have come up short in all six of their matches to date and are still in search of their first points.

Following are the Group A team standings after the third day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Malo's Najam Shahzad has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has smashed 241 runs in six matches, with his 69 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Shahzad has an impressive strike rate of 178.51 and has struck 21 fours and 12 sixes.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan has slipped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 140 runs thus far, with a top score of 49. Adnan has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 186.66, with the help of 11 fours and 10 maximums.

Indian Royals' Amandeep Khokhar is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 125 runs in four innings, with 53 being his best effort. Khokhar's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 148.81 and are studded with 15 boundaries.

Apart from Adnan and Khokhar, Gorkha 11's Suman Ghimire (82), Indian Royals' Md Shaikat (75), Brothers XI Portugal's Aman Manhas (72), Amninder Singh (67) and Balwinder Singh (66), and Fighters CC's Jaswinder Kumar (66), Ravinder Singh (61) and Parwinder Singh (61) are the highest run-scorers of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 10 scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. His 4/10 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.90.

Brothers XI Portugal's Manpreet Singh and Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan are among four bowlers who have picked up five wickets apiece in the tournament thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical than the other two bowlers.

Singh has 2/3 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 4.62. Adnan, who has 3/6 as his best spell, has also conceded an average of just 5.28 runs per over.

Other than Manpreet Singh and Muhammad Adnan, Indian Royals' Jai Parkash (5), John Zinkus (4) and Md Shaikat (4), Gorkha 11's Madhukar Thapa (5), Brothers XI Portugal's Aman Manhas (4), Onkar Singh (4) and Muhammad Shan (4), and Fighters CC's Mandeep Singh (4) and Deepu Mansurpuria (4) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna