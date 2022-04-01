ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 31 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw the penultimate day of Group A action on March 31, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group A matches are scheduled for Friday, April 1.

Malo and Gorkha 11 occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. Both sides have 10 points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Brothers XI Portugal and Indian Royals follow the two table-toppers in the Group A standings. The two sides have garnered six points apiece thus far and are separated on the points table based on net run rate.

Fighters CC are placed last in the Group A points table. They suffered reversals in all eight of their matches and failed to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the Group A team standings after the fourth day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Malo's Najam Shahzad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has amassed 241 runs in six innings, with his 69 being the top score of the tournament. Shahzad has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 178.51, with the help of 21 fours and 12 sixes.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 153 runs to date, with 49 being his best effort. Adnan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 182.14 and are studded with 13 fours and 10 maximums.

Indian Royals' Amandeep Khokhar occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 146 runs in six matches, with 53 as his highest score. Khokhar has a decent strike rate of 146.00 and has struck 18 boundaries.

Apart from the aforementioned three batters, Gorkha 11's Suman Ghimire (130) and Rahul Vishwakarma (82), Brothers XI Portugal's Balwinder Singh (126), Aman Manhas (95), Pardeep Nangloo (69) and Amninder Singh (68), Indian Royals' Md Shaikat (102) and Malo's Zulfiqar Shah (65) are the highest run-scorers of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 10 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. His 4/10 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament thus far and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.90.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has accounted for nine dismissals, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.18.

Indian Royals' Md Shaikat, who has picked up eight wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 3/5 as his best performance but has been on the expensive side, having conceded an average of 9.27 runs per over.

Other than Maisam, Adnan and Shaikat, Brothers XI Portugal's Manpreet Singh (7), Muhammad Shan (7) and Aman Manhas (5), Indian Royals' Jai Parkash (7) and Lakshman KC (6), Gorkha 11's Madhukar Thapa (7) and Fakhrul Hussain (5), and Malo's Asim Sarwar (4) and Assad Mehmood (4) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

Edited by Sai Krishna