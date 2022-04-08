ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 7 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw the concluding day of Group B action on April 7, with the final four encounters played on the day. All four quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, April 8.

Oeiras finished atop the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022, with 14 points to their credit. They are followed by Punjab CC, who garnered 10 points in the league phase.

Friendship CC and Wild Panthers are the other two sides to qualify for the quarterfinals from Group B. Both sides finished with six points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Coimbra Knights brought up the rear of the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They registered a couple of wins in the league phase but were eliminated from the tournament.

The following are the final team standings in both groups in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Oeiras' Conrad Greenshields has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the group stage of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has blasted 271 runs in eight matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 90. Greenshields' runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 239.82 and are studded with 28 fours and 19 sixes.

Malo's Najam Shahzad has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has scored 254 runs to date, with 69 being his best effort. Shahzad has an impressive strike rate of 168.21 and has struck 22 fours and 12 maximums.

Wild Panthers' Azhar Andani is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has smashed 225 runs in eight innings, with his unbeaten 118 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Andani has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 208.33, with the help of 25 boundaries and 14 sixes.

Indian Royals' Amandeep Khokhar (181), Punjab CC's Rana Sarwar (179), Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan (174), Brothers XI Portugal's Aman Manhas (147) and Friendship CC's Ashraful Rupu (141) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 14 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.27.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has accounted for 13 dismissals, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best effort and has conceded an average of just 5.46 runs per over.

Oeiras' Mubeen Tariq, who has picked up 12 wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has a best spell of 4/13 but has been on the expensive side, having been taken for an average of 9.46 runs per over.

Punjab CC's Umar Muhammad (9), Brothers XI Portugal's Manpreet Singh (8), Indian Royals' Md Shaikat (8), Wild Panthers' Mitul Patel (8), and Friendship CC's Mohammed Jayed Alam (6), Md Abdul Motin (6) and Imtiaz Rana (6) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna