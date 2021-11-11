ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 10 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on November 10, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Thursday, November 11.

Black Caps are perched atop the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table with eight points to their credit. They have emerged victorious in all four of their encounters to date.

Cyprus Eagles and Limassol Zalmi follow the table-toppers in the standings. Both sides have garnered four points so far, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Cyprus Moufflons, Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers have won an encounter each in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 thus far. Haidree Lions are yet to start their campaign in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Fighters' Munna Rahman is the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has amassed 189 runs in six matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 75. Rahman has an excellent strike rate of 207.69 and has struck 14 fours and 17 sixes.

Cyprus Eagles' Rajasekhar Poluri occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 159 runs to date, with an unbeaten 63 being his best effort. Poluri's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 223.94 and are studded with 11 fours and 14 maximums.

Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has blasted 134 runs in just two innings, with his 78 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Shah has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 279.16, with the help of six boundaries and 15 sixes.

Apart from Rahman and Poluri, Nicosia Fighters' Abdullah Al Tasmin (110), Kamrul Mahmud (89) and Abdus Shukur (81), Black Caps' Kulwinder Singh (130) and Waqas Akhtar (95), Cyprus Eagles' Manikanta Ranimekala (94) and Naseer Ahmed (75), and Nicosia Tigers' Iftekar Jaman (35) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 10 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. His 6/10 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an excellent economy of 6.62.

Limassol Zalmi's Arshad Khan and Nicosia Fighters' Munna Rahman have picked up six wickets apiece in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Khan has 3/13 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 9.85. Rahman, who has a best effort of 2/15, has been taken for an average of 12.08 runs per over.

Other than Akhtar and Rahman, Cyprus Eagles' Naresh Kumar (5) and Manikanta Ranimekala (4), Nicosia Fighters' Kamran Ahmad (4) and Mahamudul Sajib (4), Black Caps' Rajwinder Brar (4), and Nicosia Tigers' Ataur Rahman (2) and Shahi Arjun (2) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

