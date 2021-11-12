ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 11 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on November 11, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Friday, November 12.

Black Caps continue to occupy the top spot in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table with 10 points to their credit. They are followed by Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers.

Limassol Zalmi are placed fourth in the standings. They have won and lost two matches each and have four points in their kitty.

Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Fighters have both registered a solitary win in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 thus far. Haidree Lions will start their campaign in the tournament on Saturday.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Fighters' Munna Rahman continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has smashed 203 runs in eight innings, with an unbeaten 75 as his highest score. Rahman's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 209.27 and are studded with 16 fours and 18 sixes.

Cyprus Eagles' Rajasekhar Poluri is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 199 runs thus far, with a top score of an unbeaten 63. Poluri has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 205.15, with the help of 13 fours and 17 maximums.

Nicosia Fighters' Abdullah Al Tasmin has jumped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has blasted 175 runs in eight encounters, with 47 being his best effort. Tasmin has an outstanding strike rate of 227.27 and has struck 13 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Apart from Rahman and Tasmin, Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah (134) and Umar Shah (121), Nicosia Fighters' Kamrul Mahmud (130) and Abdus Shukur (91), Cyprus Moufflons' Chamal Sadun (98) and Nalin Pathirana (51), and Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan (96) and Bilal Hussain (82) have scored the most runs from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 12 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has exceptional figures of 6/10 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.50.

Cyprus Eagles' Naresh Kumar, who has accounted for eight dismissals, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/15 and has conceded an average of 10.27 runs per over.

Nicosia Tigers' Ataur Rahman is among four bowlers who have picked up six wickets apiece in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 so far. Rahman, who has 2/2 as his best spell, is placed higher than the other three bowlers due to his exceptional economy of 5.75.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other than Ataur Rahman, Nicosia Fighters' Munna Rahman (6), Saurav Ahmed (5), Abdullah Al Tasmin (4), Kamran Ahmad (4) and Mahamudul Sajib (4), Limassol Zalmi's Arshad Khan (6), Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan (4), and Cyprus Moufflons' Chamal Sadun (4) are the most successful bowlers from the teams in action on Friday.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Abdullah Al Tasmin overtake Munna Rahman in the run-scoring charts on Friday? Yes No 0 votes so far