ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 12 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on November 12, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Saturday, November 13.

Black Caps and Nicosia Tigers occupy the top two spots in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides have registered five victories thus far.

Cyprus Eagles are placed third in the standings. They have won three of their seven encounters and have six points to their credit.

Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Zalmi and Nicosia Fighters have four points apiece and are separated by their respective net run rates. Haidree Lions will play their first couple of matches of the Cyprus T10 League 2021 on Saturday.

Following are the team standings after the fifth day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Fighters' Munna Rahman is still the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has smashed 239 runs in 10 matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 75. Rahman has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 215.31, with the help of 20 fours and 21 sixes.

Rahman's teammate Abdullah Al Tasmin has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. Tasmin has blasted 226 runs thus far, with 47 being his best effort. His runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 226.00 and are studded with 18 boundaries and 19 sixes.

Cyprus Eagles' Rajasekhar Poluri is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has amassed 199 runs in seven innings, with an unbeaten 63 as his highest score. Poluri has an impressive strike rate of 205.15 and has struck 13 fours and 17 maximums.

Apart from Rahman and Tasmin, Black Caps' Kulwinder Singh (166) and Waqas Akhtar (137), Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan (160) and Roman Mazumder (104), and Nicosia Fighters' Kamrul Mahmud (130) and Abdus Shukur (117) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 12 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. His 6/10 are the best figures of the tournament and he has a decent economy of 7.50.

Cyprus Eagles' Naresh Kumar, who has snared eight wickets, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/15 as his best performance and has been taken for an average of 10.27 runs per over.

Nicosia Tigers' Ataur Rahman is among four bowlers who have taken six wickets apiece in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 thus far. Rahman, who has a best effort of 2/2, is placed third on the top wicket-takers list due to his exceptional economy of 5.75.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other than Waqas Akhtar and Ataur Rahman, Nicosia Fighters' Munna Rahman (6), Saurav Ahmed (5), Abdullah Al Tasmin (4), Kamran Ahmad (4) and Mahamudul Sajib (4), Black Caps' Rajwinder Brar (6), and Nicosia Tigers' Faysal Mia (5), Mehmood Zeeshan (4) and Shahi Arjun (4) are the most successful bowlers from the teams in action on Saturday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Nicosia Fighters win both their matches today? Yes No 1 votes so far