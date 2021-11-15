ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 14 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on November 13, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Monday, November 15.

Black Caps are perched atop the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table with 14 points to their credit. They are followed by Nicosia Tigers, who have garnered nine points thus far.

Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Fighters are placed third and fourth in the standings. Both sides have six points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Cyprus Moufflons and Limassol Zalmi have registered a couple of wins apiece so far. Haidree Lions opened their account in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 on Saturday by winning one of their two encounters on the day.

Following are the team standings after the sixth day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Fighters' Abdullah Al Tasmin has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has blasted 320 runs in 12 encounters, with his 93 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Tasmin has an outstanding strike rate of 235.29 and has struck 23 fours and 29 sixes.

Munna Rahman, also from Nicosia Fighters, has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 239 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 75. Rahman's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 211.50 and are studded with 20 boundaries and 21 sixes.

Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has amassed 208 runs in seven innings, with 78 being his best effort. Zeeshan has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 208.00, with the help of 20 fours and 16 maximums.

Apart from Zeeshan, Limassol Zalmi's Umar Shah (153) and Jawad Shah (150), Nicosia Tigers' Roman Mazumder (113) and Bilal Hussain (100), Cyprus Moufflons' Mehran Khan (112) and Chamal Sadun (98), and Haidree Lions' Jeevan Lasmal (86) and Yasir Mehmood (63) have scored the most runs from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 16 scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has an exceptional spell of 6/10 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.25.

Black Caps' Rajwinder Brar and Cyprus Eagles' Naresh Kumar have both picked up eight wickets in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being slightly more economical.

Brar has 2/6 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy of 9.92. Kumar, who has a best spell of 3/15, has conceded an average of 10.27 runs per over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Nicosia Tigers' Ataur Rahman (6), Mehmood Zeeshan (5) and Faysal Mia (5), Limassol Zalmi's Arshad Khan (6), Jawad Shah (4) and Murtaza Khan (4), Cyprus Moufflons' Kamal Raiz (4) and Chamal Sadun (4), and Haidree Lions' Syed Tanveer (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jeevan Lasmal play a 50+ knock on Monday? Yes No 0 votes so far