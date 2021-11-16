ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 15 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on November 15, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, November 16.

Black Caps, who have 14 points, continue to occupy the top spot in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Nicosia Tigers, who have nine points to their credit.

Cyprus Moufflons and Limassol Zalmi are placed third and fourth in the standings. Both sides have eight points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Fighters have registered three wins apiece in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 thus far. Haidree Lions are placed at the foot of the table, with two points to their name.

Following are the team standings after the seventh day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Fighters' Abdullah Al Tasmin continues to be the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has smashed 320 runs in 12 matches, with a top score of 93. Tasmin's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 235.29 and are studded with 23 fours and 29 sixes.

Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 250 runs so far, with 78 being his best effort. Zeeshan has an impressive strike rate of 208.33 and has struck 24 boundaries and 20 sixes.

Nicosia Fighters' Munna Rahman is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has amassed 239 runs in 11 innings, with an unbeaten 75 as his highest score. Rahman has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 211.50, with the help of 20 boundaries and 21 sixes.

Apart from Zeeshan, Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah (216) and Umar Shah (186), Cyprus Eagles' Rajasekhar Poluri (199), Naseer Ahmed (143) and Manikanta Ranimekala (122), Cyprus Moufflons' Chamal Sadun (169) and Mehran Khan (112), Nicosia Tigers' Roman Mazumder (150) and Bilal Hussain (100), and Haidree Lions' Jeevan Lasmal (116) have scored the most runs from the teams in action on Tuesday.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 16 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. His 6/10 are the best figures of the tournament and he has a decent economy of 7.25.

Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah and Black Caps' Rajwinder Brar are among three bowlers who have picked up eight wickets apiece in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Shah has a best effort of 3/11 and has an acceptable economy of 8.25. Brar, who has 2/6 as his best performance, has conceded an average of 9.92 runs per over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other than Shah, Cyprus Eagles' Naresh Kumar (8) and Tirupathi Sandireddy (5), Nicosia Tigers' Faysal Mia (7), Ataur Rahman (7) and Hassan Rakibul (6), Cyprus Moufflons' Chamal Sadun (7) and Kamal Raiz (6), Limassol Zalmi's Arshad Khan (7) and Murtaza Khan (6), and Haidree Lions' Syed Tanveer (5) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mehmood Zeeshan overtake Abdullah Al Tasmin as the highest run-scorer on Tuesday? Yes No 0 votes so far