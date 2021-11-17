ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 16 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on November 16, with four encounters played on the day. Four more matches are scheduled for Wednesday, November 17.

Black Caps continue to be perched atop the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table with 14 points to their credit. They are followed by Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers, who have 10 and nine points in their respective kitties.

Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Eagles are placed fourth and fifth in the standings. Both sides have eight points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Haidree Lions and Nicosia Fighters bring up the rear of the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table. The two sides have six apiece and are separated by their net run rates.

Following are the team standings after the eighth day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has amassed 329 runs in 12 encounters, with 78 being his best effort. Zeeshan has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.87, with the help of 33 fours and 23 sixes.

Nicosia Fighters' Abdullah Al Tasmin has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 320 runs thus far, with 93 as his highest score. Tasmin has an outstanding strike rate of 235.29 and has struck 23 fours and 29 maximums.

Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has smashed 268 runs in seven innings, with 78 being his best effort. Shah's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 227.11 and are studded with 12 boundaries and 30 sixes.

Cyprus Eagles' Rajasekhar Poluri (203), Naseer Ahmed (149) and Manikanta Ranimekala (122), Black Caps' Kulwinder Singh (190), Waqas Akhtar (176) and Gurpratap Singh (112), Cyprus Moufflons' Chamal Sadun (169) and Mehran Khan (112), and Haidree Lions' Jeevan Lasmal (163) and Yasir Mehmood (107) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 16 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has 6/10 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.25.

Nicosia Tigers' Ataur Rahman, who has accounted for 11 dismissals, has jumped to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/17 and has conceded an average of 10.02 runs per over.

Cyprus Eagles' Naresh Kumar is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has 3/15 as his best performance and has been taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Apart from Akhtar and Kumar, Cyprus Moufflons' Waqar Ali (8), Chamal Sadun (7) and Kamal Raiz (6), Black Caps' Rajwinder Brar (8) and Resham Singh (5), Cyprus Eagles' Tirupathi Sandireddy (6), Manikanta Ranimekala (6) and Rajasekhar Poluri (5), and Haidree Lions' Syed Tanveer (5) and Rauf Zaman (4) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

