ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 17 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw its ninth day of action on November 17, with four matches played on the day. Three more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, November 18.

Black Caps, who have 18 points to their credit, have consolidated their position at the top of the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Cyprus Moufflons and Haidree Lions, who have 10 points apiece.

Nicosia Tigers have finished their league stage engagements with nine points in their kitty. They have a point more than Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Eagles.

Nicosia Fighters are languishing at the bottom of the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table. They managed just three wins in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the ninth day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan continues to be the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 329 runs in the league phase, with a top score of 78. Zeeshan has an impressive strike rate of 185.87 and has struck 33 fours and 23 sixes.

Nicosia Fighters' Abdullah Al Tasmin is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He smashed 320 runs in the tournament, with his 93 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Tasmin's runs came at a terrific strike rate of 235.29 and were studded with 23 fours and 29 maximums.

Cyprus Eagles' Rajasekhar Poluri has jumped to third position in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has amassed 275 runs in 10 matches, with an unbeaten 63 being his best effort. Poluri has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 206.76, with the help of 21 boundaries and 22 sixes.

Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah (268) and Umar Shah (220), Black Caps' Kulwinder Singh (258), Waqas Akhtar (212) and Gurpratap Singh (171), Haidree Lions' Jeevan Lasmal (206) and Zeshan Khan (113), and Cyprus Moufflons' Chamal Sadun (197), Minhas Khan (154) and Mehran Khan (149) are the highest run-scorers of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 16 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. His 6/10 are the best figures of the tournament and he has a decent economy of 8.15.

Cyprus Moufflons' Waqar Ali, who has picked up 12 wickets, has jumped to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/18 and has been taken for an average of 11.43 runs per over.

Nicosia Tigers' Ataur Rahman is among three bowlers who have dismissed 11 opposition batters in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 to date. Rahman, who has 3/17 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his slightly better economy of 10.02.

Apart from Akhtar and Ali, Black Caps' Rajwinder Brar (11) and Gurpratap Singh (6), Cyprus Moufflons' Lakhwinder Singh (9) and Chamal Sadun (8), Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah (8), Arshad Khan (7) and Murtaza Khan (6), and Haidree Lions' Syed Tanveer (6), Qasim Ali (5) and Rauf Zaman (5) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

