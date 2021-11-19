ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 18 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 saw the penultimate day of league phase action on November 18, with three encounters played on the day. The final four preliminary stage matches are scheduled for Friday, November 19.

The Black Caps, who have 20 points to their name, assured themselves of top spot in the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Cyprus Moufflons and Haidree Lions, with both sides trailing the table-toppers by eight points.

The Nicosia Tigers, who garnered nine points in the league phase, are placed fourth in the standings. They are a point ahead of Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Eagles.

Nicosia Fighters bring up the rear of the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table. They finished their league stage engagements with six points to their credit.

Following are the team standings after the tenth day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Cyprus T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cyprus T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan is still the highest run-scorer after the 10th day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has scored 329 runs in 12 matches, with 78 as his highest score. Zeeshan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 185.87 and are studded with 33 fours and 23 sixes.

Black Caps' Kulwinder Singh has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 321 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 72. Singh has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 302.83, with the help of 16 boundaries and 37 sixes.

Nicosia Fighters' Abdullah Al Tasmin is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He amassed 320 runs in 12 innings, with 93 being his best effort. Tasmin had a terrific strike rate of 235.29 and struck 23 fours and 29 maximums.

Haidree Lions' Jeevan Lasmal (313) and Syed Tanveer (164), Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah (297) and Umar Shah (224), Cyprus Eagles' Rajasekhar Poluri (275) and Naseer Ahmed (174), and Cyprus Moufflons' Minhas Khan (251), Chamal Sadun (197) and Mehran Khan (170) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 16 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has 6/10 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.58.

His teammate Rajwinder Brar, who has picked up 14 wickets, has jumped to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. Brar has a best effort of 2/6 and has been taken for an average of 11.14 runs per over.

Cyprus Moufflons' Waqar Ali, who has accounted for 13 dismissals, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has 3/18 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 10.82 runs per over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from Ali, Cyprus Eagles' Naresh Kumar (11), Tirupathi Sandireddy (10) and Rajasekhar Poluri (8), Cyprus Moufflons' Lakhwinder Singh (9) and Chamal Sadun (8), Haidree Lions' Raza Ihsan (9), Rauf Zaman (7) and Syed Tanveer (6), and Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah (8), Arshad Khan (8) and Murtaza Khan (6) are their respective sides' most successful bowlers.

Edited by Samya Majumdar