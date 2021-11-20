ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 19 (Updated)

The ECS Cyprus T10 League 2021 has reached the decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, November 20. The Eliminator will be followed by the Qualifier and the title decider.

The Black Caps finished atop the Cyprus T10 League 2021 points table to book an automatic berth in the final. Cyprus Moufflons, meanwhile, got a direct spot in the Qualifier by finishing second in the league phase.

The Haidree Lions, who finished with 12 points, will be seen in action in the Eliminator. They will cross swords with Limassol Zalmi, who pipped Cyprus Eagles on net run rate, with both sides garnering 10 points in the league phase.

Apart from the Eagles, Nicosia Tigers and Nicosia Fighters were eliminated from the Cyprus T10 League 2021. They managed nine and six points respectively in the tournament.

Following are the final team standings after the league phase of the Cyprus T10 League 2021:

Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He smashed 381 runs in the league phase, with 78 as his highest score. Shah has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 226.78, with the help of 15 fours and 44 sixes.

Haidree Lions' Jeevan Lasmal has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 334 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 65 being his best effort. Lasmal has an impressive strike rate of 162.92 and has struck 38 fours and 18 maximums.

Nicosia Tigers' Mehmood Zeeshan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He amassed 329 runs in the tournament, with a top score of 78. Zeeshan's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 185.87 and were studded with 33 boundaries and 23 sixes.

Apart from Shah and Lasmal, Cyprus Moufflons' Minhas Khan (326), Mehran Khan (268) and Chamal Sadun (197), Black Caps' Kulwinder Singh (321), Waqas Akhtar (219) and Gurpratap Singh (197), Limassol Zalmi's Umar Shah (256), and Haidree Lions' Syed Tanveer (164) and Yasir Mehmood (164) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Saturday.

Cyprus T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Black Caps' Waqas Akhtar, with 16 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. His 6/10 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an acceptable economy of 8.58.

Black Caps' Rajwinder Brar, who has dismissed 14 opposition batters, is placed second in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 2/6 and has conceded an average of 11.14 runs per over.

Cyprus Moufflons' Waqar Ali, who has picked up 13 wickets, occupies third position in the top wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2021. He has 3/18 as his best returns and has been taken for an average of 10.68 runs per over.

Other than the aforementioned three bowlers, Haidree Lions' Raza Ihsan (11), Rauf Zaman (8) and Syed Tanveer (6), Cyprus Moufflons' Lakhwinder Singh (11) and Chamal Sadun (8), Limassol Zalmi's Jawad Shah (9) and Arshad Khan (8), and Black Caps' Gurpratap Singh (7) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Samya Majumdar