ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 1 (Updated)

The ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021 saw its first day of action on November 1, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, November 2.

Kings XI occupy the top spot in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 points table. They won both their matches on Monday and have four points to their credit.

Fresh Tropical and Venezia are placed second and third in the standings. Both sides have two points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Jinnah Brescia will start their campaign in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 on Tuesday. Royal Roma came up short in both their encounters on Monday and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021:

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 Points Table

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest run-scorers

Kings XI's Vikas Kumar is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has amassed 93 runs in two matches, with his unbeaten 55 being the highest individual score on Day 1. Kumar has an excellent strike rate of 193.75 and has struck 12 fours and five sixes.

Fresh Tropical's Zain Naqvi occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 87 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 52 being his best effort. Naqvi's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 241.66 and are studded with five fours and nine maximums.

Naqvi's teammate Amir Sharif is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has aggregated 59 runs in two innings, with a top score of 42. Sharif has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 196.66, with the help of four boundaries and five sixes.

Most Wickets

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest wicket-takers

Venezia's Miah Alamin, with six scalps to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has 3/11 as his best performance and has an impressive economy of 6.75.

Fresh Tropical's Sikander Abbas, who has dismissed four opposition batsmen, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/16 and has conceded an average of just 6.50 runs per over.

Kings XI's Jagmeet Singh is among six bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the opening day of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. Singh, who has 2/11 as his best spell, is placed higher than the other bowlers due to his exceptional economy of 5.25.

