ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 2 (Updated)

The ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021 saw its second day of action on November 2, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, November 3.

Jinnah Brescia are perched atop the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 points table. They have won both their matches so far and have four points to their credit.

Venezia and Kings XI follow the table-toppers in the standings. Both sides have also garnered four points but are placed second and third based on net run rate.

Fresh Tropical and Royal Roma have registered a win apiece in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 thus far. They bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021:

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 Points Table

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest run-scorers

Kings XI's Vikas Kumar has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has smashed 148 runs in four innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 55. Kumar's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 205.55 and are studded with 19 fours and eight sixes.

Venezia's Nazmul Haque has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 101 so far, with 38 being his best effort. Haque has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.57, with the help of 10 fours and six maximums.

Haque's teammate Hosan Ahmed is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has aggregated 96 runs in four encounters, with his 59 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Ahmed has a decent strike rate of 141.17 and has struck four boundaries and seven sixes.

Fresh Tropical's Zain Naqvi (87) and Amir Sharif (59), and Royal Roma's Mubarak Hossain (82), Arif Muhammad (51) and Vajrala Reddy (48) are the top scorers for their respective teams. Venezia's Rajib Miah (63), and Jinnah Brescia's Sharukh Nawaz (48) and Muhammad Imran (45) are the other top run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest wicket-takers

Venezia's Miah Alamin, with nine scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has 3/8 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.63.

Kings XI's Jaswinder Singh, who has picked up seven wickets, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. His spell of 4/15 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament so far but he has been taken for an average of 9.65 runs per over.

The Kings XI duo of Jagmeet Singh and Jaipal Singh have both accounted for six dismissals in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 thus far. Jagmeet, who has a best effort of 2/11, is placed higher due to his superior economy of 7.25.

Apart from Alamin, Rajwinder Singh (5), Bejawada Phanindra (2) and Hassan Mubashar (2) lead the charts for Royal Roma. Jinnah Brescia's Rukhsar Ahmed (5), Sukhwinder Singh (2) and Hasnat Ahmed (2) are the leading wicket-takers for the side.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Venezia's Shagar Choquder (4), Mahmudul Islam (4) and Rajib Miah (4), and Fresh Tropical's Sikander Abbas (4) and Zahid Cheema (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra