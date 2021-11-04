ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 3 (Updated)

The ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021 saw its third day of action on November 3, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, November 4.

Jinnah Brescia, who have seven points to their credit, continue to occupy the top spot in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 points table. They have emerged victorious in three of their four matches, with the other encounter being abandoned.

Fresh Tropical and Venezia are placed second and third in the standings. The two sides have garnered six and five points respectively.

Kings XI and Royal Roma are languishing at the bottom of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 points table. While the former have played just four matches so far and have a 50 percent record, the latter have won just one of their six encounters to date.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021:

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 Points Table

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest run-scorers

Jinnah Brescia's Nisar Ahmed has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has blasted 151 runs in four matches, with his 94 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Ahmed has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 222.05, with the help of 16 fours and 12 sixes.

Kings XI's Vikas Kumar has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 148 runs to date, with an unbeaten 55 being his best effort. Kumar has an excellent strike rate of 205.55 and has struck 19 fours and eight maximums.

Royal Roma's Mubarak Hossain is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has amassed 136 runs in six innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 52. Hossain's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 161.90 and are studded with nine boundaries and 11 sixes.

Fresh Tropical's Zain Naqvi (135) and Amir Sharif (112), Venezia's Hosan Ahmed (129), Nazmul Haque (101) and Rajib Miah (87), Jinnah Brescia's Muhammad Imran (80) and Sharukh Nawaz (75), and Kings XI's Simranjit Singh (65) are the other top run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest wicket-takers

Venezia's Miah Alamin, with 11 scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has 3/8 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.52 runs per over.

Kings XI's Jaswinder Singh, who has accounted for seven dismissals, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. His 4/15 are the best figures of the tournament. However, he has been slightly expensive, having been taken for an average of 9.65 runs per over.

Jagmeet Singh, also from Kings XI, is among three bowlers who have all picked up six wickets in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 so far. Jagmeet, who has a best effort of 2/11, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his superior economy of 7.25.

Apart from the aforementioned three bowlers, Kings XI's Jaipal Singh (6), Vikas Kumar (5) and Noman Ali (5), Venezia's Shagar Choquder (5), Rajib Miah (5) and Mahmudul Islam (5), Jinnah Brescia's Rukhsar Ahmed (5) and Hasnat Ahmed (4), and Fresh Tropical's Zahid Cheema (5) and Sikander Abbas (4) have taken the most wickets from their respective sides.

