ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 4 (Updated)

The ECS Italy T10 Super Series 2021 saw the penultimate day of league stage action on November 4, with four encounters played on the day. The final four preliminary phase matches are scheduled for Friday, November 5.

Fresh Tropical have jumped to top spot in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 points table. They have won five of their six matches and have 10 points to their credit.

Jinnah Brescia and Venezia follow the table-toppers in the standings. Both sides have seven points, with the former having a better net run rate with a couple of games in hand.

Kings XI and Royal Roma bring up the rear of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 points table. They have garnered six and two points respectively thus far.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021:

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 Points Table

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest run-scorers

Fresh Tropical's Zain Naqvi has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has smashed 194 runs in six innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 52. Naqvi has an outstanding strike rate of 277.14 and has struck 11 fours and 22 sixes.

Kings XI's Vikas Kumar and Venezia's Hosan Ahmed have both scored 182 runs in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 thus far. Kumar is placed higher on the run-scoring charts due to his slightly better strike rate of 187.62 as compared to Ahmed's 176.69.

Kumar, who has an unbeaten 55 as his best effort, has clubbed 22 fours and 10 maximums. Ahmed has a highest score of 59 and has hit eight boundaries and 16 sixes.

Fresh Tropical's Amir Sharif (180), Jinnah Brescia's Nisar Ahmed (158), Sharukh Nawaz (121) and Muhammad Imran (110), Royal Roma's Mubarak Hossain (136) and Arif Muhammad (73), and Kings XI's Simranjit Singh (89) are the other top run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Italy T10 Super Series 2021 highest wicket-takers

Venezia's Miah Alamin, with 13 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Italy T10 Super Series 2021. He has 3/8 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.60.

Kings XI's Jaswinder Singh, who has snared 11 wickets, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/15 and has conceded an average of 9.94 runs per over.

Kings XI's Jagmeet Singh is among three bowlers who have picked up 10 wickets apiece in the Italy T10 Super Series 2021 thus far. Singh, who has 3/8 as his best spell, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy of 6.75.

Fresh Tropical's Hakimi Suliman (10), Sikander Abbas (7) and Zahid Cheema (6), Kings XI's Jaipal Singh (9), Noman Ali (7) and Vikas Kumar (6), Jinnah Brescia's Rukhsar Ahmed (7), Hasnat Ahmed (4) and Hasan Ali (4), and Royal Roma's Rajwinder Singh (6) and Bejawada Phanindra (3) are the other most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna