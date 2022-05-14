ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs and most wickets until May 13 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, May 14. The two semi-finals will be followed by the third-place playoff match and the all-important title decider.

Ariana CC pipped Helsingborg Stars by one wicket in the first quarterfinal of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. They will face Jonkoping, who put it across Lomma by 28 runs, in the second semi-final.

Evergreen thrashed Hisingens by eight wickets in the third last-eight clash. They will cross swords with Malmohus, who defeated Seaside by seven wickets, in the first semi-final.

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz continues to be the highest run-scorer after the quarterfinal stages of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has blasted 362 runs in nine matches, with his unbeaten 102 being the only century of the tournament thus far. Nawaz's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 241.33 and are studded with 32 fours and 34 sixes.

Lomma's Najam Haque is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He smashed 323 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 90 as his highest score. Haque scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 234.05, with the help of 22 fours and 32 maximums.

Hisingens' Nithin Ramakrishna occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He amassed 232 runs in nine innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 79. Ramakrishna had an impressive strike rate of 209.00 and struck 12 boundaries and 25 sixes.

Apart from Nawaz, Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (184), Ankit Gupta (181), Sandeep Mallidi (160) and Sambit Pattanaik (152) have also been among the runs. Jonkoping's Riaz Khan (158), Naser Batcha (135) and Sami Ibrahimkhil (125) as well as Ariana CC's Qader Sadat (150), Nusratullah Sultan (133) and Mahmood Babar (93) are the top-scorers for their respective sides.

Ahmer Ali (124) and Saran Aslam (61) lead the charts for Evergreen.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Imran Kiyani and Muhammad Qadeer, both from Evergreen, and United's Ifzan Afzal are the joint-highest wicket-takers ahead of the final day of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. All three bowlers have picked up 12 wickets and are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Kiyani has 3/9 as his best returns and an excellent economy rate of 6.70. Qadeer has 2/5 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 7.94 runs per over. Afzal had 3/14 as his best performance and an acceptable economy rate of 8.38.

Other than Kiyani and Qadeer, Malmohus' Prasanjit Behera (9), Dheeraj Malhotra (9) and Adam Sarten (8), and Evergreen's Basit Abdul (9) have been among the wickets. Jonkoping's Zabihullah Zadran (8), Sami Ibrahimkhil (6) and Riaz Khan (5), and Ariana CC's Zamin Zazai (8), Absar Khan (5) and Baz Ayubi (5) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

