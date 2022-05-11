ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 10 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw the third day of Group B action on May 10, with four matches played on the day. Four more Group B games are scheduled for Wednesday, May 11.

Lomma have climbed to the top spot in the Group B points table of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. They have emerged victorious in all four of their matches to date and have eight points in their kitty.

Malmohus and Hisingens are placed second and third in the Group B standings. Both sides have six points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Ariana CC, who have garnered four points thus far, occupy fourth position in the Group B points table. United have suffered reversals in all four of their matches to date and are yet to open their account.

The following are the team standings in both groups after the eighth day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He smashed 324 runs during the Group A action, with his unbeaten 102 being the highest individual score of the tournament thus far. Nawaz's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 255.11 and are studded with 30 fours and as many sixes.

Lomma's Najam Haque has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 244 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 90. Haque has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 268.13, with the help of 19 fours and 24 maximums.

Hisingens' Nithin Ramakrishna is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has amassed 216 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 79 being his best effort. Ramakrishna has an excellent strike rate of 240.00 and has struck 11 boundaries and 24 sixes.

Apart from Haque and Ramakrishna, Hisingens' Gokul Seenivasan (107), Chaitanya Kilari (79) and Rakesh Srikanth (70), United's Rashid Mehmood (65) and Israr Khan (54), Ariana CC's Nusratullah Sultan (63), Mahmood Babar (53) and Qader Sadat (52), and Lomma's Ibrahim Ahmad (47) are the top run-scorers of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Evergreen's Imran Kiyani, with 12 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best performance and an impressive economy rate of 6.56.

Evergreen's Muhammad Qadeer, who has dismissed 10 opposition batters, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/11 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 8.66 runs per over.

Basit Abdul, also from Evergreen, has snared nine wickets thus far. He has 4/11 as his best effort but has been slightly expensive, having been taken for an average of 10.57 runs per over.

Hisingens' Vaibhav Joshi (7), Abhinav Kamma (4) and Santosh Nalge (4), Lomma's Najam Haque (6), Raees Ahmad (4) and Zulkifl Rashid (4), United's Ifzan Afzal (6), Rashid Mehmood (4) and Usman Mughal (4), and Ariana CC's Absar Khan (3), Baz Ayubi (2), Norullah Mohammad (2) and Hamed Arabzai (2) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

