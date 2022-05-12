ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 11 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw the penultimate day of Group B action on May 11, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group B matches are scheduled for Thursday, May 12.

Ariana CC and Lomma occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. Both sides have eight points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

They are followed by Malmohus and Hisingens in the Group B standings. The two sides have garnered six points apiece to date, with Malmohus having a better net run rate and a couple of games in hand.

United, who have four points to their name, are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They will have to win at least one of their two remaining matches on Thursday to stand a chance of making the quarterfinals.

The following are the team standings in both groups after the ninth day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz is still the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has blasted 324 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 102 being the only century of the tournament to date. Nawaz has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 255.11, with the help of 30 fours and as many sixes.

Lomma's Najam Haque is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 265 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 90 being his highest score. Haque has an excellent strike rate of 250.00 and has struck 19 fours and 26 maximums.

Hisingens' Nithin Ramakrishna occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has amassed 232 runs in eight innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 79. Ramakrishna's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 214.81 and are studded with 12 boundaries and 25 sixes.

Apart from Haque, United's Rashid Mehmood (167) and Israr Khan (117), Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (134), Sambit Pattanaik (119), Ankit Gupta (104) and Sandeep Mallidi (103), Ariana CC's Nusratullah Sultan (114), Qader Sadat (105) and Mahmood Babar (86), and Lomma's Irfan Mehmood (68) have scored the most runs for their respective teams.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Evergreen's Imran Kiyani, with 12 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best returns and an excellent economy rate of 6.56.

Kiyani's teammate Muhammad Qadeer, who has accounted for 10 dismissals, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/11 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 8.66 runs per over.

Hisingens' Vaibhav Joshi is among three bowlers who have picked up nine wickets apiece in the Landskrona T10 League 2022 thus far. Joshi, who has 3/4 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy rate of 8.00.

United's Ifzan Afzal (9), Rashid Mehmood (4) and Usman Mughal (4), Malmohus' Adam Sarten (6), Prasanjit Behera (6) and Dheeraj Malhotra (6), Lomma's Najam Haque (6), Jamal Bajwa (4), Raees Ahmad (4), Zulkifl Rashid (4) and Irfan Mehmood (4), and Ariana CC's Zamin Zazai (4), Nusratullah Sultan (4) and Absar Khan (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna