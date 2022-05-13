ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 12 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw the concluding day of Group B action on May 12, with the final four matches played on the day. All four quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, May 13.

Ariana CC finished atop the Group B points table of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 with 12 points to their credit. They were followed by Malmohus, who garnered 10 points in the league phase.

Lomma and Hisingens occupy the third and fourth spots in the Group B standings. They finished with eight and six points, respectively, and qualified for the quarterfinals from Group B along with Ariana CC and Malmohus.

United brought up the rear of the Group B points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They registered just two wins in their eight matches and were eliminated from the tournament.

The following are the final team standings in both groups in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz is the highest run-scorer after the league phase of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has smashed 324 runs in eight knocks, with his unbeaten 102 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Nawaz has an outstanding strike rate of 255.11 and has struck 30 fours and as many sixes.

Lomma's Najam Haque occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 307 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 90. Haque's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 230.82 and are studded with 21 fours and 30 maximums.

Hisingens' Nithin Ramakrishna is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 232 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 79 being his best effort. Ramakrishna has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 214.81, with the help of 12 boundaries and 25 sixes.

Helsingborg Stars' Suhas Shetty (186), Jonkoping's Riaz Khan (158), Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (154), Ariana CC's Qader Sadat (148), and Seaside's Harinder Singh (133) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Evergreen's Imran Kiyani and United's Ifzan Afzal are the joint-highest wicket-takers after the league phase of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. Both bowlers have picked up 12 wickets apiece, with the former being more economical.

Kiyani has 3/9 as his best performance and an impressive economy rate of 6.56. Afzal had 3/14 as his best effort and conceded an average of 8.38 runs per over.

Evergreen's Muhammad Qadeer, who has snared 10 wickets, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/11 as his best spell and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.66.

Malmohus' Prasanjit Behera (9) and Dheeraj Malhotra (9), Hisingens' Vaibhav Joshi (9), Seaside's Yasir Malik (7), Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu (7) and Rohit Saproo (7), Lomma's Raees Ahmad (7) and Najam Haque (7), Ariana CC's Zamin Zazai (7) and Jonkoping's Sami Ibrahimkhil (6) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

