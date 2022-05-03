ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 2 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw its first day of action on May 2, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.

Goteborg Royals are perched atop the Group A points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They defeated Helsingborg Stars in both their matches on Monday and have four points to their credit.

Seaside and Jonkoping follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Both sides have two points, having won and lost a match apiece, with the former having a better net run rate.

Evergreen are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against Goteborg Royals on Tuesday.

Helsingborg Stars bring up the rear of the Group A points table in the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They suffered reversals in both their games against the Royals and failed to open their account on the first day of the tournament.

The following are the Group A team standings after the opening day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Seaside's Niaz Mohammad is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has amassed 59 runs in two matches, with his 52 being the only half-century of the tournament thus far. Mohammad has a decent strike rate of 131.11 and has struck six fours and three sixes.

Jonkoping's Sami Ibrahimkhil is placed second in the run-scoring charts. All his 46 runs came in one knock and he was dismissed for a duck in his other innings. Ibrahimkhil's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 255.55 and are studded with seven maximums.

Seaside's Shafat Ali Syed occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has smashed 44 runs in two knocks, with 25 being his best effort. Syed has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 220.00, with the help of three boundaries and four sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu, with six scalps to his credit, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. His 4/5 are the best figures of the tournament so far and he has an exceptional economy rate of 4.50.

Seaside's Shafat Ali Syed, who has accounted for four dismissals, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/7 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 7.50 runs per over.

Seaside's Yasir Malik is among two bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the first day of the tournament. Malik, who returned figures of 3/4 in his only spell, is placed third on the wicket-takers list due to his unbelievable economy rate of 2.00.

Edited by Sai Krishna