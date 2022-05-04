ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 3 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw its second day of action on May 3, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.

Jonkoping occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They have emerged victorious in three of their four matches thus far and have six points in their kitty.

Evergreen and Goteborg Royals are placed second and third in the standings. Both sides have four points, with the former having a much superior net run rate and a couple of additional games in hand.

Seaside, who have garnered two points to date, are the other side to have won an encounter. Helsingborg Stars have come up short in all four of their matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

The following are the Group A team standings after the second day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Helsingborg Stars' Suhas Shetty has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 108 runs in four matches, with a top score of 35. Shetty's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 138.46 and are studded with 12 fours and four sixes.

Shetty's teammate Davinder Singh has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 87 runs to date, with an unbeaten 45 being his highest score. Singh has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 164.15, with the help of seven fours and as many maximums.

Jonkoping's Riaz Khan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has smashed 73 runs in four innings, with 29 being his best effort. Khan has an excellent strike rate of 197.29 and has struck 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Jonkoping's Naser Batcha (65) and Sami Ibrahimkhil (59), Seaside's Niaz Mohammad (59) and Shafat Ali Syed (44), and Evergreen's Umar Nawaz (52) are the other top run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu, with seven scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 4/5 as his best performance and has an impressive economy rate of 6.87.

Helsingborg Stars' Dina Karan, who has dismissed five opposition batters, has jumped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 4/14 as his best spell and has conceded an average of 6.25 runs per over.

Seaside's Shafat Ali Syed is among three bowlers who have picked up four wickets apiece thus far. Syed, who has 2/7 as his best returns, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy rate of 7.50.

Helsingborg Stars' Ganesh Krishnamoorthy (4), Seaside's Yasir Malik (3) and Jonkoping's Bhavya Patel (3) are the other most successful bowlers from the teams plying their trade on Wednesday.

Seaside's Aditya Arora, Jonkoping's Zabihullah Zadran, Sahar Shirzad and Hafiz Khan, Evergreen's Imran Kiyani, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Qadeer and Umar Nawaz, and Helsingborg Stars' Rohit Saproo have snared two wickets apiece thus far.

Edited by Sai Krishna