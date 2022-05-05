ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 4 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw its third day of action on May 4, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Evergreen are perched atop the Group A points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They have won all four of their matches thus far and have eight points to their credit.

Jonkoping follow the table-toppers in the standings. They have won three and lost as many games for the six points in their kitty.

Helsingborg Stars and Goteborg Royals are placed third and fourth in the Group A points table. Both sides have four points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Seaside bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They have won just one of their four games to date and have two points to their name.

The following are the Group A team standings after the third day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Helsingborg Stars' Suhas Shetty continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has amassed 144 runs in six matches, with 36 being his best effort. Shetty has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 148.45, with the help of 16 fours and seven sixes.

Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 93 runs thus far, with 48 being his highest score. Prabu has a strike rate of 155.00 and has struck 11 fours and four maximums.

Shetty and Prabu's teammate Davinder Singh is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has smashed 89 runs in six knocks, with a top score of an unbeaten 45. Singh's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 158.92 and are studded with seven boundaries and as many sixes.

Jonkoping's Naser Batcha (88), Sami Ibrahimkhil (78), Riaz Khan (76) and Talha Omer (70), Evergreen's Umar Nawaz (86), Ahmer Ali (79) and Saran Aslam (55), Seaside's Niaz Mohammad (80), Harinder Singh (69) and Mujtaba Hakim (50), and Goteborg Royals' Ananthu Saseendran (58) and Rishi Natarajan (53) are the top run-getters of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu, with seven scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. His 4/5 is the best spell of the tournament and he has a decent economy rate of 7.33.

Evergreen's Muhammad Qadeer and Helsingborg Stars' Dina Karan are among three bowlers who have picked up six wickets apiece thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Qadeer, who has 2/16 as his best performance, has conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over. Karan has 4/14 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.57.

Apart from Qadeer, Seaside's Shafat Ali Syed (4) and Yasir Malik (4), Jonkoping's Zabihullah Zadran (4), Bhavya Patel (4) and Hafiz Khan (3), Evergreen's Imran Kiyani (4), Rajeev Swain (4) and Basit Abdul (3), and Goteborg Royals' Bharat Konka (4) and Siva Vennapusa (3) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

