ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 5 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw the penultimate day of Group A action on May 5, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group A fixtures are scheduled for Friday, May 6.

Evergreen continue to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. They have emerged victorious in all six of their matches thus far and have 12 points to their credit.

Jonkoping follow the table-toppers in the standings. They finished their league phase engagements with 10 points in their kitty.

The Helsingborg Stars and Goteborg Royals are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the Group A points table. Both sides have four points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Seaside are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They have garnered two points to date and will need to win at least one of their remaining two matches to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals.

The following are the Group A team standings after the fourth day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has smashed 209 runs in six matches, with his unbeaten 102 being the only century of the tournament thus far. Nawaz has an outstanding strike rate of 240.23 and has struck 20 fours and 19 sixes.

Jonkoping's Riaz Khan has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 158 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 57. Khan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 183.72 and are studded with 20 fours and nine maximums.

Helsingborg Stars' Suhas Shetty is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 144 runs in six innings, with 36 being his best effort. Shetty has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 148.45, with the help of 16 fours and seven sixes.

Apart from Nawaz and Shetty, Evergreen's Ahmer Ali (113) and Saran Aslam (55), Seaside's Niaz Mohammad (111), Umair Chaudary (85) and Harinder Singh (69), Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu (93), Davinder Singh (89) and Abinash Panda (74), and Goteborg Royals' Rishi Natarajan (80) and Ananthu Saseendran (63) are the highest run-scorers of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

The Evergreen duo of Muhammad Qadeer and Basit Abdul are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 4 of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. Both bowlers have accounted for eight dismissals, with the former being more economical.

Qadeer has 2/16 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 8.41. Abdul has 4/11 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 9.90 runs per over.

Qadeer and Abdul's teammate Imran Kiyani is among two bowlers who have picked up seven wickets apiece thus far. Kiyani, who has 2/14 as his best returns, is placed third on the wicket-takings charts due to his better economy rate of 6.41.

Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu (seven), Dina Karan (six), Ganesh Krishnamoorthy (six) and Sachin Shetty (five), Seaside's Yasir Malik (five) and Shafat Ali Syed (four), and Goteborg Royals' Bharat Konka (four), Siva Vennapusa (three), Subash Palanisamy (three) and Chandraprabha Jha (three) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

