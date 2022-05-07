ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 6 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw the concluding day of Group A action on May 6, with the final four matches played on the day. The first four Group B encounters are scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

Evergreen finished atop the Group A points table of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. They won all eight of their league phase fixtures for the 16 points in their kitty.

Jonkoping and Seaside occupy second and third positions in the Group A standings. They garnered 10 and six points respectively and qualified for the quarterfinals along with the table-toppers.

Helsingborg Stars and Goteborg Royals finished the league phase with four points apiece. However, the former pipped the latter for the final last-eight berth from the group based on net run rate.

The following are the final Group A team standings after the fifth day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has blasted 324 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 102 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Nawaz's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 255.11 and are studded with 30 fours and as many sixes.

Helsingborg Stars' Suhas Shetty is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 186 runs thus far, with 36 being his best effort. Shetty has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 153.71, with the help of 21 fours and 10 maximums.

Shetty's teammate Madhan Prabu occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has amassed 168 runs in eight knocks, with a top score of 48. Prabu has an excellent strike rate of 176.84 and has struck 21 boundaries and eight sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Evergreen's Imran Kiyani, with 12 scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best spell and has an excellent economy rate of 6.56.

Evergreen's Muhammad Qadeer, who has accounted for 10 dismissals, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/11 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.66.

Kiyani and Qadeer's teammate Basit Abdul, who has picked up nine wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 4/11 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 10.57 runs per over.

Edited by Sai Krishna