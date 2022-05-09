ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 8 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw the first day of Group B action on May 7, with four matches played on the day. Four more Group B encounters are scheduled for Monday, May 9.

Ariana and Hisingens occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. Both sides have four points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Lomma are yet to begin their campaign in the Landskrona T10 League 2022. They will play their first couple of matches against Ariana on Monday.

United and Malmohus are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. Both sides suffered reversals in the two matches apiece they played on Saturday and are yet to open their accounts.

The following are the team standings in both groups after the sixth day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz continues to be the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He smashed 324 runs in the league phase, with his unbeaten 102 being the top score of the tournament. Nawaz has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 255.11, with the help of 30 fours and as many sixes.

Helsingborg Stars' Suhas Shetty occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He aggregated 186 runs during the Group A action, with 36 being his best effort. Shetty has an impressive strike rate of 153.71 and has struck 21 fours and 10 maximums.

Helsingborg Stars' Madhan Prabu is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has amassed 168 runs in eight matches, with 48 being his highest score. Prabu's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 176.84 and are studded with 21 boundaries and eight sixes.

Hisingens' Nithin Ramakrishna (72), Gokul Seenivasan (52) and Chaitanya Kilari (42), Ariana's Nusratullah Sultan (63) and Qader Sadat (37), and Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (55) and Sandeep Mallidi (28) are the top run-getters for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Evergreen's Imran Kiyani, with 12 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best performance and has an impressive economy rate of 6.56.

Evergreen's Muhammad Qadeer, who has dismissed 10 opposition batters, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/11 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 8.66 runs per over.

Basit Abdul, also from Evergreen, has snared nine wickets thus far. He has 4/11 as his best effort but has been taken for an average of 10.57 runs per over.

Hisingens's Vaibhav Joshi (4), Santosh Nalge (3) and Abhinav Kamma (2), and Ariana's Baz Ayubi (2) and Norullah Mohammad (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams. Malmohus' Prasanjit Behera and Naz Maddy have accounted for one dismissal apiece thus far.

