ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 9 (Updated)

The ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 saw the second day of Group B action on May 9, with four encounters played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, May 10.

Hisingens are perched atop the Group B points table of the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022. They have won three of their four encounters and have six points to their credit.

Ariana CC and Lomma follow the table-toppers in the standings. Both sides have four points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Malmohus, who have garnered two points, are placed fourth in the Group B points table. United have come up short in both their matches thus far and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

The following are the team standings in both groups after the seventh day of matches in the ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022:

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Evergreen's Umar Nawaz is still the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has amassed 324 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 102 being the only century of the tournament thus far. Nawaz has an excellent strike rate of 255.11 and has struck 30 fours and as many sixes.

Hisingens' Nithin Ramakrishna has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 190 runs in just four innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 79. Ramakrishna's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 283.58 and are studded with 11 fours and 21 maximums.

Helsingborg Stars' Suhas Shetty is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 186 runs thus far, with 36 being his best effort. Shetty has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 153.71, with the help of 21 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Apart from Ramakrishna, Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (109), Sandeep Mallidi (70) and Sambit Pattanaik (61), Lomma's Najam Haque (97) and Ibrahim Ahmad (47), Hisingens' Chaitanya Kilari (71) and Gokul Seenivasan (69), and United's Israr Khan (51) and Rashid Mehmood (41) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Landskrona T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Evergreen's Imran Kiyani, with 12 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best effort and an excellent economy rate of 6.56.

Evergreen's Muhammad Qadeer, who has picked up 10 wickets, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/11 as his best spell and an acceptable economy rate of 8.66.

Kiyani and Qadeer's teammate Basit Abdul, who has accounted for nine dismissals, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Landskrona T10 League 2022. He has 4/11 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 10.57 runs per over.

Hisingens' Vaibhav Joshi (5), Abhinav Kamma (4) and Santosh Nalge (4), Lomma's Najam Haque (4), Zulkifl Rashid (4) and Mohsin Aziz (3), Malmohus' Adam Sarten (4), Dheeraj Malhotra (2) and Prasanjit Behera (2), and United's Ifzan Afzal (3) and Rashid Mehmood (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

