ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until December 3 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, December 4. The two semi-finals will be followed by the all-important title decider.

Marsa defeated Msida Warriors by eight wickets in the first quarterfinal of the Malta T10 League 2021. They bowled out the Warriors for 74 runs and chased down the target with eight deliveries to spare.

Atlas UTC Knights put it across Southern Crusaders by 23 runs in the second last-eight clash. The Knights posted 114/5 in their allotted 10 overs and restricted the Crusaders to 91/8.

The other two quarterfinals of the Malta T10 League 2021 were abandoned. Mater Dei and American University of Malta made it through to the semi-finals by virtue of finishing atop their respective groups in the league phase.

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Atlas UTC Knights' Samuel Stanislaus continues to be the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 206 runs in nine matches, with an unbeaten 51 as his highest score. Stanislaus has a decent strike rate of 147.14 and has struck 14 fours and 15 sixes.

Marsa's Fanyan Mughal has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 160 runs thus far, with 39 being his best effort. Mughal's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 168.42 and are studded with eight fours and 14 maximums.

American University of Malta's Varun Prasath is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 156 runs in seven innings, with a top score of 50. Prasath has scored his runs came at an excellent strike rate of 187.95, with the help of five boundaries and 16 sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, American University of Malta's Bikram Arora (149) and Darshit Patankar (143), Atlas UTC Knights' Basil George (137) and Avinash Dileep (127), Marsa's Zeeshan Khan (129) and Nowell Khosla (93), and Mater Dei's Cornelius Younus (88), Azeem Sathi (86) and Anil Qadir (76) are the highest run-scorers from the four semi-finalists.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan and American University of Malta's Jit Patel are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 11 of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have scalped 10 wickets, with the former being slightly more economical.

Khan had 3/16 as his best performance and had an exceptional economy of 5.88. Patel, who has a best effort of 2/4, has also conceded an average of just 6.07 runs per over.

Mater Dei's Azeem Sathi is among three bowlers who have picked up eight wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. Sathi, who has 4/11 as his best returns, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy of 5.91.

Other than Patel and Sathi, American University of Malta's Varun Prasath (8), Abhishek Prajapati (7) and Zoheb Malek (7), Marsa's David Athwal (6), Haroon Mughal (6) and Jawinder Singh (6), Atlas UTC Knights' Sujesh Appu (6), Justin Shaju (6) and Nithin Babu (5), and Mater Dei's Pintu Ghosh (6) and Michael Nazir (6) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

