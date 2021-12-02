ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 1 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw the penultimate day of Group B action on December 1, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group B matches are scheduled for Thursday, December 2.

American University of Malta continue to occupy the top spot in the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They have won seven of their eight matches and have 14 points to their credit.

Atlas UTC Knights and Marsa are placed second and third in Group B. They have nine and five points in their respective kitties.

Gozo and Royal Strikers bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both sides have two points and will hope to avoid finishing with the wooden spoon in the group.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the ninth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

American University of Malta's Varun Prasath has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He smashed 156 runs in the league phase, with 50 being his best effort. Prasath's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 187.95 and are studded with five fours and 16 sixes.

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He aggregated 154 runs during the Group A action, with a top score of an unbeaten 58. Kleine-Punte scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 155.55, with the help of 15 boundaries and eight sixes.

American University of Malta's Bikram Arora is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has blasted 149 runs in just three innings, with 62 as his highest score. Arora has a terrific strike rate of 193.50 and has struck 11 fours and 12 maximums.

Atlas UTC Knights' Samuel Stanislaus (117), Avinash Dileep (102) and Basil George (95), Marsa's Fanyan Mughal (81) and Nowell Khosla (69), Royal Strikers' Kushlesh Koppaka (66) and Livin Varghese (50), and Gozo's Senthil Raj (65) and Indika Perera (40) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

American University of Malta's Jit Patel, with 10 scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has 2/4 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.07.

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan, who has picked up nine wickets to date, has slipped to second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/16 and has conceded an average of just 5.60 runs per over.

Southern Crusaders' Zeshan Yousaf and American University of Malta's Varun Prasath have accounted for eight dismissals apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. Yousaf, who has 3/8 as his best spell, is placed higher due to his superior economy of 6.54.

Royal Strikers' Rubin James (6) and Kushlesh Koppaka (3), Gozo's Sandesh Khatri (5), Sandeep Sasikumar (5) and Ajeesh Antony (5), Atlas UTC Knights' Sujesh Appu (5), Nithin Babu (3) and Justin Shaju (3), and Marsa's Haroon Mughal (5), David Athwal (3) and Farhan Masih (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

