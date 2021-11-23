Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 22 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on November 22, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, November 23.

All four Group A teams in action on the opening day of the Malta T10 League 2021 - Southern Crusaders, Bugibba Blasters, Overseas and Msida Warriors - won and lost a match each. They have two points apiece and are placed in that order on the points table based on their net run rates.

The Msida Warriors defeated the Southern Crusaders in the first match of the tournament, but they were on the receiving end in the return match between the two sides. Overseas got the better of the Bugibba Blasters in the two teams' first clash, but came up short in their second.

Mater Dei are yet to begin their Malta T10 League 2021 campaign. They will play two matches against the Msida Warriors on Tuesday.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 87 runs in two matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 58. Kleine-Punte has an excellent strike rate of 223.07 and has struck six fours and seven sixes.

His teammate Sean Byrne occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. Byrne has amassed 79 runs thus far, with 60 being his best effort. His runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 168.08 and are studded with five fours and six maximums.

Bugibba Blasters' Gaurav Maithani is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has blasted 77 runs in two innings, with all his runs coming in an unbeaten 77-run effort. Maithani has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 226.47, with the help of six boundaries and seven sixes.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

The Msida Warriors duo of Joy Mathai and Shijil Joy picked up four wickets apiece on Day 1 of the Malta T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being slightly more economical.

Mathai has 3/11 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 5.75. Joy has a best effort of 3/9 and has also conceded an average of just 6.25 runs per over.

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan is among three bowlers who have all accounted for three dismissals in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. Khan, who has 2/1 as his best figures, has a superior economy of 1.50 compared to the other two bowlers.

