ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 23 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on November 23, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, November 24.

Southern Crusaders, Msida Warriors and Overseas occupy the top three spots in the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. All three teams have four points and are separated by their net run rates.

Bugibba Blasters and Mater Dei bring up the rear of the Malta T10 League 2021 Group A points table. Both sides have two points apiece but have played a couple of matches fewer than the three teams above them in the standings.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 123 runs in four encounters, with an unbeaten 58 as his highest score. Kleine-Punte's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 173.23 and are studded with 10 fours and eight sixes.

Msida Warriors' Rockey Dianish has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 86 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 39. Dianish has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 121.12, with the help of six boundaries and four sixes.

Overseas' Sean Byrne is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 82 runs in four innings, with 60 being his best effort. Byrne has a decent strike rate of 154.71 and has struck five fours and six maximums.

Apart from Kleine-Punte and Byrne, Bugibba Blasters' Gaurav Maithani (77) and Faiz Ullah (73), Southern Crusaders' Ishantha Kariyawasam (54) and Zeshan Yousaf (50), Overseas' Frankie Spiteri (53), and Mater Dei's Rupan Das (40), Azeem Sathi (35) and Michael Nazir (35) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Southern Crusaders' Zeshan Yousaf, with six scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest-taker after Day 2 of the Malta T10 League 2021. His 3/8 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an excellent economy of 6.16.

His teammate Bilal Khan, who has accounted for five dismissals, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. Khan has a best effort of 2/1 and an exceptional economy of 3.25.

Msida Warriors' Joy Mathai is among three bowlers who have picked up four wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 so far. Mathai, who has 3/11 as his best performance, has a superior economy of 5.75 compared to the other two bowlers.

Other than Yousaf and Khan, Southern Crusaders' Jojo Thomas (4), Overseas' David Marks (3), Bugibba Blasters' Suresh Dobal (2), and Mater Dei's Azeem Sathi (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

