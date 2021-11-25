ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 24 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on November 24, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A matches are scheduled for Thursday, November 25.

Mater Dei and Southern Crusaders occupy the top two positions in the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both sides have six points, with the former having a better net run rate and a couple of additional games in hand.

Bugibba Blasters, Msida Warriors and Overseas have garnered four points apiece to date. They are placed in that order on the points table based on their net run rates.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte is still the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 154 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 58 being his best effort. Kleine-Punte has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 155.55, with the help of 15 fours and eight sixes.

Bugibba Blasters' Gaurav Maithani has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 134 runs so far, with his unbeaten 77 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Maithani has an impressive strike rate of 161.44 and has struck 10 fours and 11 maximums.

Mater Dei's Cornelius Younus is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has scored 88 runs in four knocks, with a top score of 39. Younus' runs have come at a strike rate of 162.96 and are studded with five boundaries and seven sixes.

Msida Warriors' Rockey Dianish (86) and Divyesh Kumar (54), Overseas' Sean Byrne (85), Frankie Spiteri (71) and Jurg Hirschi (55), Bugibba Blasters' Faiz Ullah (77), and Mater Dei's Azeem Sathi (69) and Michael Nazir (62) are the other top run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan, with eight scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest-taker after Day 3 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has 3/16 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 4.16.

Southern Crusaders' Zeshan Yousaf and Mater Dei's Pintu Ghosh have picked up six wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Yousaf has a best effort of 3/8 and an excellent economy of 5.66. Ghosh, who has 4/21 as his best spell, has conceded an average of 9.30 runs per over.

Apart from Ghosh, Mater Dei's Michael Nazir (5) and Muthu Muthuk (3), Msida Warriors' Joy Mathai (4), Shijil Joy (4) and Divyesh Kumar (3), Overseas' David Marks (4), Jurg Hirschi (3) and Charl Kleine-Punte (3), and Bugibba Blasters' Suresh Dobal (4) and Sohan Singh (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

