ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 26 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw the last day of Group A action on November 26, with the final four encounters played on the day. The first four Group B matches are scheduled for Saturday, November 27.

Mater Dei finished atop the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They suffered just one defeat in the league phase and have 12 points in their kitty.

Msida Warriors occupy second spot in the Group A standings. They won four of their eight matches and got two additional points through abandoned encounters.

Southern Crusaders, Bugibba Blasters and Overseas bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. All three sides finished with six points and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Following are the final team standings in Group A after the fifth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He amassed 154 runs in the tournament, with a top score of an unbeaten 58. Kleine-Punte had an impressive strike rate of 155.55 and struck 15 fours and eight sixes.

Bugibba Blasters' Gaurav Maithani is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 148 runs to date, with an unbeaten 77 as his highest score. Maithani's runs have come at a strike rate of 155.78 and are studded with 11 fours and 12 maximums.

Msida Warriors' Rockey Dianish occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 118 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 39 being his best effort. Dianish has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 131.11, with the help of seven boundaries and as many sixes.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan, with nine scalps to his credit, is still the highest-taker after Day 5 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has 3/16 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 5.60.

His teammate Zeshan Yousaf, who has accounted for eight dismissals, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts. Yousaf has a best effort of 3/8 and has conceded an average of just 6.54 runs per over.

Msida Warriors' Shijil Joy is among three bowlers who have picked up six wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. Joy, who has 3/9 as his best spell, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his superior economy of 6.00.

Edited by Sai Krishna