ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 28 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw the first day of Group B action on November 27, with four matches played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Monday, November 29.

American University of Malta are perched atop the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They won both their matches on Saturday and have four points to their credit.

Atlas UTC Knights registered a win against Marsa, while the other match between the two sides was abandoned. Gozo will play their first couple of matches of the tournament on Monday.

Royal Strikers suffered reversals in both their encounters on Saturday. They are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the sixth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte is still the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He scored 154 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 58 as his best effort. Kleine-Punte's runs came at a strike rate of 155.55 and were studded with 15 fours and eight sixes.

Bugibba Blasters' Gaurav Maithani occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He amassed 148 runs during the Group A action, with his unbeaten 77 being the top score of the tournament so far. Maithani has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 155.78, with the help of 11 fours and 12 maximums.

Msida Warriors' Rockey Dianish is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 118 runs in five innings, with an unbeaten 39 as his highest score. Dianish has a decent strike rate of 131.11 and has struck seven boundaries and as many sixes.

American University of Malta's Bikram Arora (87) and Darshit Patankar (59), Atlas UTC Knights' Samuel Stanislaus (37) and Basil George (22), and Marsa's Fanyan Mughal (24) and Fazil Rahman (23) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan, with nine scalps to his name, continues to be the highest-taker after Day 6 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has 3/16 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 5.60.

Zeshan Yousaf, also from Southern Crusaders, has picked up eight wickets and is placed second in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/8 and has an excellent economy of 6.54.

Msida Warriors' Shijil Joy is among three bowlers who have all dismissed six opposition batters in the Malta T10 League 2021 to date. Joy, who has 3/9 as his best returns, has a superior economy of 6.00 compared to the other two bowlers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

American University of Malta's Darshanik Gohil (5), Varun Prasath (4) and Tarak Shah (3), Atlas UTC Knights' Nithin Babu (2) and Sujesh Appu (2), and Marsa's Farhan Masih (2) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

Edited by Sai Krishna