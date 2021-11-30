ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 29 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw the second day of Group B action on November 29, with four encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Tuesday, November 30.

American University of Malta continue to occupy the top spot in the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021 with eight points to their credit. They are followed by Atlas UTC Knights, who trail them by just a solitary point.

Marsa are placed third in the Group B standings. Their only point thus far came through an abandoned encounter.

Gozo and Royal Strikers bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both sides are yet to open their accounts in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the seventh day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte continues to be the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He amassed 154 runs in the tournament, with a top score of an unbeaten 58. Kleine-Punte scored his runs at a strike rate of 155.55, with the help of 15 fours and eight sixes.

Bugibba Blasters' Gaurav Maithani is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has scored 148 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 77 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Maithani has an impressive strike rate of 155.78 and has struck 11 fours and 12 maximums.

Msida Warriors' Rockey Dianish occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 118 runs in six encounters, with an unbeaten 39 being his best effort. Dianish's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 131.11 and include seven boundaries and as many sixes.

American University of Malta's Darshit Patankar (102) and Bikram Arora (87), Marsa's Niraj Khanna (35) and Fazil Rahman (34), Royal Strikers' Kushlesh Koppaka (31) and Ashwin Raju (15), and Gozo's Aji Wilson (16) and Rajan Sharma (15) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan, with nine scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 3/16 and has an exceptional economy of 5.60.

His teammate Zeshan Yousaf, who has accounted for eight dismissals, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/8 as his best performance and has conceded an average of just 6.54 runs per over.

American University of Malta's Varun Prasath, who has picked up seven wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has 2/2 as his best spell and has an excellent economy of 6.00.

Apart from Prasath, American University of Malta's Darshanik Gohil (5) and Tarak Shah (5), Gozo's Sandeep Sasikumar (3) and Rishal Simon (2), Royal Strikers' Rubin James (3), and Marsa's Waseem Abbas (2), Haroon Mughal (2) and Farhan Masih (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

