ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 2 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw the concluding day of Group B action on December 2, with the final four encounters played on the day. The four quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, December 3.

American University of Malta finished atop the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They suffered just one defeat in the league phase and have 14 points in their kitty.

Atlas UTC Knights and Marsa followed the table-toppers in the Group B standings. The two sides garnered 11 and nine points respectively.

Royal Strikers, who finished with four points, were the final team to qualify for the last-eight stage of the Malta T10 League 2021 from the group. Gozo, who registered just a solitary win, were eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the final team standings after the group stage of the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Atlas UTC Knights' Samuel Stanislaus has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He amassed 196 runs in the league phase, with a top score of an unbeaten 51. Stanislaus has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 149.61, with the help of 13 fours and 15 sixes.

American University of Malta's Varun Prasath has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 156 runs to date, with 50 as his highest score. Prasath has an excellent strike rate of 187.95 and has struck five fours and 16 maximums.

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He aggregated 154 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 58 being his best effort. Kleine-Punte's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 155.55 and were studded with 15 boundaries and eight sixes.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

American University of Malta's Jit Patel, with 10 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has 2/4 as his best returns and has an excellent economy of 6.07.

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan, who has accounted for nine dismissals, is placed second in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/16 and has an exceptional economy of 5.60.

Southern Crusaders' Zeshan Yousaf and American University of Malta's Varun Prasath have both picked up eight wickets in the Malta T10 League 2021 so far. Yousaf, who has 3/8 as his best performance, has conceded an average of just 6.54 runs per over.

Edited by Sai Krishna