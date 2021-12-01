ECS Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 30 (Updated)

The ECS Malta T10 League 2021 saw the third day of Group B action on November 30, with four matches played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, December 1.

American University of Malta are perched atop the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They have won all six of their matches to date and have 12 points in their kitty.

Atlas UTC Knights and Marsa follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. They have garnered seven and five points respectively to date, with the former having a couple of additional games in hand.

Gozo and Royal Strikers are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both sides are still looking for their first wins in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the eighth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021 Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Overseas' Charl Kleine-Punte is still the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He scored 154 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 58 as his highest score. Kleine-Punte had an impressive strike rate of 155.55 and struck 15 fours and eight sixes.

Bugibba Blasters' Gaurav Maithani occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 148 runs to date, with an unbeaten 77 being his best effort. Maithani's runs have come at a strike rate of 155.78 and are studded with 11 fours and 12 maximums.

Msida Warriors' Rockey Dianish is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 118 runs in five knocks, with a top score of an unbeaten 39. Dianish has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 131.11, with the help of seven boundaries and as many sixes.

American University of Malta's Darshit Patankar (109) and Varun Prasath (108), Atlas UTC Knights' Samuel Stanislaus (88) and Basil George (42), Gozo's Senthil Raj (52) and Jerin Jacob (28), and Royal Strikers' Kushlesh Koppaka (48) and Livin Varghese (28) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Southern Crusaders' Bilal Khan, with nine scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has 3/16 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 5.60.

American University of Malta's Varun Prasath and Southern Crusaders' Zeshan Yousaf have picked up eight wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being slightly more economical.

Prasath has a best effort of 2/2 and has conceded an average of just 6.50 runs per over. Yousaf, who has 3/8 as his best performance, also has an excellent economy of 6.54.

Apart from Prasath, American University of Malta's Darshanik Gohil (6), Jit Patel (6), Tarak Shah (6) and Zoheb Malek (6), Royal Strikers' Rubin James (5), Gozo's Sandeep Sasikumar (4) and Rajan Sharma (3), and Atlas UTC Knights' Nithin Babu (3) and Justin Shaju (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna