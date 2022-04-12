ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 11 (Updated)

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 saw its first day of action on April 11, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, April 12.

Voorburg are perched atop the Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They thrashed Sparta Cricket 1888 in both their matches on Monday and have four points to their credit.

Salland and SV Kampong are placed second and third in the standings. Both sides have two points, having won and lost a match apiece, with the former having a better net run rate.

Punjab Rotterdam are yet to start their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against Voorburg on Tuesday.

Sparta Cricket 1888 bring up the rear of the Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They were annihilated by Voorburg in both their games and will hope to open their account on Tuesday.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022:

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Salland's Victor Lubbers is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has smashed 67 runs in two matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 43. Lubbers has an excellent strike rate of 239.28 and has struck three fours and eight sixes.

Voorburg's Bas De Leede occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He smoked an unbeaten 46 in the only knock he played on Monday. De Leede's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 328.57 and are studded with two fours and five maximums.

Sparta Cricket 1888's Sandeep Sardha is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 44 runs in two innings, with 24 being his best effort. Sardha has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 146.66, with the help of three boundaries and as many sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Voorburg's Rehan Waheed, with five scalps to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best performance and an excellent economy rate of 5.75.

SV Kampong's Bilal Siddique, who has accounted for four dismissals, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. All his wickets came in a spell of 4/8 and he has an exceptional economy rate of 4.00.

Salland's Gul Nasir, who has picked up three wickets, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has 2/6 as his best effort and has conceded an average of just 5.25 runs per over.

Edited by Sai Krishna