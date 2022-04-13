ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 12 (Updated)

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 saw its second day of action on April 12, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, April 13.

Voorburg continue to occupy the top spot in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They have emerged victorious in all of their matches to date and have eight points in their kitty.

Salland follow the table-toppers in the standings. They have a 50 percent record, having won two and lost as many matches. They have four points to their credit.

SV Kampong and Sparta Cricket 1888 are the other teams to have won a match thus far. Both sides have two points apiece, with the former having a better net run rate.

Punjab Rotterdam are languishing at the bottom of the Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They suffered reversals in both their matches on Tuesday and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022:

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Salland's Victor Lubbers continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has amassed 155 runs in four innings, with his unbeaten 85 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Lubbers' runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 231.34 and are studded with 12 fours and 13 sixes.

Voorburg's Bas De Leede is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 149 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. De Leede has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 323.91, with the help of six fours and 18 maximums.

Musa Ahmad, also from Voorburg, has jumped to third position in the top run-getters list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 99 runs in four games, with a top score of 59. Ahmad has an impressive strike rate of 202.04 and has struck four boundaries and 10 sixes.

Apart from Lubbers, Punjab Rotterdam's Sikander Zulfiqar (89), Teja Nidamanuru (56) and Sharafat Khogyani (53), Sparta Cricket 1888's Mudassar Bukhari (81) and Sandeep Sardha (61), Salland's Hashim Khan (43), and SV Kampong's Usman Malik (39) and Sherry Butt (36) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Voorburg's Rehan Waheed, with seven scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best spell but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 10.62 runs per over.

Salland's Gul Nasir, who has picked up six wickets, has climbed to second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/6 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.25.

SV Kampong's Bilal Siddique, who has dismissed four opposition batters, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. His 4/8 are the best bowling figures of the tournament, and he has an exceptional economy rate of 4.00.

Other than Nasir and Siddique, Salland's Victor Lubbers (3) and Akhil Gopinath (3), Sparta Cricket 1888's Ahsan Malik (3), Maninder Singh (2), Ivo Hoornweg (2) and Mudassar Bukhari (2), and Punjab Rotterdam's Mubashar Hussain (2) are the most successful bowlers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh