ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 13 (Updated)

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 saw its third day of action on April 13, with four matches played on the day. Four more games are scheduled for Thursday, April 14.

Voorburg are perched atop the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They have won all four of their matches thus far and have eight points to their credit.

SV Kampong have climbed to second position in the standings. They have emerged victorious in three of their four matches and have six points in their kitty.

Punjab Rotterdam and Salland are placed third and fourth in the points table. Both sides have garnered four points to date, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Sparta Cricket 1888 bring up the rear of the Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They have come up short in all but one of their matches and have two points to their name.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022:

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Punjab Rotterdam's Sikander Zulfiqar has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has smashed 195 runs in four matches, with a top score of 69. Zulfiqar has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 226.74, with the help of seven fours and 20 sixes.

Salland's Victor Lubbers has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 185 runs to date, with his unbeaten 85 being the top score of the tournament. Lubbers has an impressive strike rate of 196.80 and has struck 13 fours and 15 maximums.

Voorburg's Bas De Leede is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has blasted 149 runs in three innings, with an unbeaten 75 as his highest score. De Leede's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 323.91 and are studded with six boundaries and 18 sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, SV Kampong's Sherry Butt (142) and Usman Malik (109), Voorburg's Musa Ahmad (99) and Nehaan Gigani (68), Salland's Hashim Khan (92), and Punjab Rotterdam's Sharafat Khogyani (86) and Teja Nidamanuru (63) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Voorburg's Rehan Waheed, with seven scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best performance but has been taken for an average of 10.62 runs per over.

Salland's Gul Nasir, who has accounted for six dismissals, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/6 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.30.

SV Kampong's Bilal Siddique, who has snared five wickets, occupies third position in the top wicket-takers list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. His 4/8 is the best spell of the tournament and he has an excellent economy rate of 6.00.

Punjab Rotterdam's Ashiqullah Said (4), Saqib Zulfiqar (4) and Mubashar Hussain (4), Salland's Hamid Wardak (3), Victor Lubbers (3) and Akhil Gopinath (3), and SV Kampong's Pierre Jacod (3) are the other top wicket-takers from the teams in action on Thursday.

