ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 14 (Updated)

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 saw the penultimate day of league phase action on April 14, with four encounters played on the day. The final four league phase fixtures are scheduled for Friday, April 15.

Voorburg have consolidated their position at the top of the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They have emerged victorious in all six of their encounters to date and have 12 points to their name.

SV Kampong and Punjab Rotterdam are placed second and third in the standings. They have eight and six points in their respective kitties.

Salland have finished their league phase engagements with four points to their credit. Sparta Cricket 1888 have won just one match thus far and are placed at the foot of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022:

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

SV Kampong's Sherry Butt has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has smashed 229 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 77 as his highest score. Butt has an excellent strike rate of 243.61 and has struck 10 fours and 23 sixes.

Voorburg's Bas De Leede is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 204 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. De Leede has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 300.00, with the help of 10 fours and 23 maximums.

Salland's Victor Lubbers has slipped to third position in the top run-getters list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He aggregated 199 runs in the league phase of the tournament, with a top score of an unbeaten 85.

Lubbers' runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 184.25 and are studded with 15 boundaries and as many sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Voorburg's Rehan Waheed, with 12 scalps to his credit, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best effort and an acceptable economy rate of 8.92.

Salland's Gul Nasir, who has dismissed eight opposition batters, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/6 as his best figures and has conceded an average of 8.50 runs per over.

SV Kampong's Bilal Siddique, who has picked up seven wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has 4/8 as his best performance and an excellent economy rate of 6.25.

