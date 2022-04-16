ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 15 (Updated)

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 has reached its business end, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, April 16. The eliminator will be followed by two qualifier encounters and the title decider.

Voorburg and SV Kampong finished atop the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. Both sides garnered 12 points in the league phase, with the former having a superior net run rate, and will face each other in Qualifier 1.

Punjab Rotterdam and Salland finished third and fourth in the standings, with 10 and four points respectively. The two sides will cross swords against each other in the eliminator.

Sparta Cricket 1888 brought up the rear of the Netherlands T10 League 2022 points table. They won just one of their eight matches and were eliminated from the tournament.

The following are the final team standings after the league phase of the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022:

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

SV Kampong's Sherry Butt has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022. He amassed 335 runs in the league phase, with an unbeaten 77 being his best effort. Butt has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 246.32, with the help of 16 fours and 34 sixes.

Voorburg's Bas De Leede occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 204 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 75. De Leede's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 300.00 and are studded with 10 fours and 23 maximums.

Salland's Victor Lubbers is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 199 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 85 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Lubbers has an impressive strike rate of 184.25 and has struck 15 boundaries and as many sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Punjab Rotterdam's Sikander Zulfiqar (195) and Sharafat Khogyani (189), SV Kampong's Usman Malik (144) and Ratha Alphonse (105), Voorburg's Nehaan Gigani (127) and Musa Ahmad (99), and Salland's Hashim Khan (97) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Voorburg's Rehan Waheed, with 12 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Netherlands T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.38 runs per over.

Salland's Gul Nasir, who has accounted for eight dismissals, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/6 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.50.

SV Kampong's Bilal Siddique is among two bowlers who have snared seven wickets apiece in the Netherlands T10 League 2022 thus far. Siddique, who has 4/8 as his best spell, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list due to his better economy rate of 6.25.

Other than Waheed, Nasir and Siddique, Voorburg's Navjot Singh (7) and Amrit Singh (6), Punjab Rotterdam's Saqib Zulfiqar (6) and Ashiqullah Said (6), SV Kampong's Ajmal Arghandiwal (5) and Pierre Jacod (5), and Salland's Hashim Khan (5) and Akhil Gopinath (5) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

