ECS Romania T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 25 (Updated)

The ECS Romania T10 League 2022 saw its first day of action on April 25, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, April 26.

Baneasa are perched atop the Romania T10 League 2022 points table. They won both their matches on Monday and have four points to their credit.

ACCB and United are placed second and third in the standings. Both sides have two points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Cluj are yet to start their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against Baneasa on Tuesday.

Bucharest Gladiators are languishing at the bottom of the Romania T10 League 2022 points table. They suffered defeats in both their matches on Monday and will hope to open their account on Tuesday.

Following are the team standings after the first day of matches in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022:

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

United's Ramesh Satheesan is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has smashed 129 runs in two matches, with a top score of 70. Satheesan has an excellent strike rate of 252.94 and has struck 12 fours and 11 sixes.

ACCB's Abdul Asif occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 93 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 92 being the highest individual score on Day 1 of the tournament. Asif's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 273.52 and are studded with one four and 13 maximums.

Asif's teammate Rajnish Ghai is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2022. He has amassed 80 runs in two innings, with 45 being his best effort. Ghai has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 163.26, with the help of five boundaries and six sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain, with five scalps to his credit, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Romania T10 League 2022. He has 3/11 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.50.

The Bucharest Gladiators duo of Muhammad Moiz and Manmeet Koli have both accounted for four dismissals thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Moiz has 2/10 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over. Koli has 3/16 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.75.

Edited by Sai Krishna