ECS Romania T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 26 (Updated)

The ECS Romania T10 League 2022 saw its second day of action on April 26, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, April 27.

Baneasa continue to occupy the top spot in the Romania T10 League 2022 points table. They have emerged victorious in all four of their matches to date and have eight points to their credit.

Bucharest Gladiators follow the table-toppers in the standings. They have won two and lost as many matches for the four points in their kitty.

United and ACCB are placed third and fourth in the points table. Both sides have garnered two points to date, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Cluj suffered reversals in both their matches on Tuesday. They are yet to open their account and bring up the rear of the points table.

The following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022:

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has amassed 139 runs in four knocks, with 58 being his best effort. Hussain's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 165.47 and are studded with 15 fours and seven sixes.

United's Ramesh Satheesan has slipped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 129 runs thus far, with 70 as his highest score. Satheesan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 252.94, with the help of 12 fours and 11 maximums.

ACCB's Abdul Asif is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2022. He has smashed 122 runs in four matches, with his unbeaten 92 being the top score of the tournament. Asif has an excellent strike rate of 210.34 and has struck two boundaries and 15 sixes.

Apart from Satheesan and Asif, Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz (120), Muhammad Mashal (69) and Manmeet Koli (56), ACCB's Rajnish Ghai (104) and Asad Abbas (50), Cluj's Satwik Nadigotla (46) and Nishant Devre (31), and United's Ali Hussain (27) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz, with eight scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has 2/7 as his best effort and has an excellent economy rate of 6.87.

Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain, who has dismissed seven opposition batters, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/11 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 8.75 runs per over.

The Bucharest Gladiators duo of Waqas Ahmed and Manmeet Koli have picked up six wickets apiece in the Romania T10 League 2022 to date. Ahmed, who has 2/6 as his best performance, is placed higher due to his superior economy rate of 6.71.

Cluj's Gaurav Mishra (3) and Ravi Athapaththu (2), ACCB's Muhammad Ishaq (3), and United's Ramesh Satheesan (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna