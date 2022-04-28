ECS Romania T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 27 (Updated)

The ECS Romania T10 League 2022 saw its third day of action on April 27, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, April 28.

Baneasa are still perched atop the Romania T10 League 2022 points table. They have an all-win record thus far and have eight points to their credit.

Bucharest Gladiators occupy the second spot in the standings. They have won three games to date and have six points in their kitty.

Cluj and United are placed third and fourth in the points table. The two sides have four points apiece, with the former having a much superior net run rate.

ACCB are languishing at the bottom of the Romania T10 League 2022 points table. They have registered just a solitary win to date and have two points to their name.

The following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022:

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

ACCB's Abdul Asif has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has smashed 154 runs in six matches, with his unbeaten 92 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Asif has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 205.33, with the help of seven fours and 16 sixes.

Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 147 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 47. Moiz has an impressive strike rate of 204.16 and has struck 11 fours and 13 maximums.

United's Ramesh Satheesan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2022. He has blasted 141 runs in four innings, with 70 being his best effort. Satheesan's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 238.98 and are studded with 13 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Apart from Asif and Satheesan, Cluj's Nishant Devre (139), Satwik Nadigotla (83) and Vasu Saini (68), Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain (139) and Mahesh Ranathunga (47), ACCB's Rajnish Ghai (131), Gohar Manan (68) and Sheriyar Sohail (66), and United's Ali Hussain (33) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz, with 12 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best performance and has an impressive economy rate of 7.16.

Moiz's teammates Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Mashal and Manmeet Koli have picked up eight wickets apiece thus far. They are placed in that order on the wicket-takings charts based on their economy rates.

Ahmed has 2/6 as his best effort and an exceptional economy rate of 6.00. Mashal and Koli, who have 3/18 and 3/16 as their best returns, have conceded an average of 7.50 and 9.08 runs per over respectively.

Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain (7) and Perminder Singh (4), Cluj's Ravi Athapaththu (7) and Gaurav Mishra (4), ACCB's Sami Ullah (5) and Pubudu Nilanga (4), and United's Rajesh Kumar (4), Ali Hussain (4) and Ramesh Satheesan (4) are the most successful bowlers from the teams in action on Thursday.

