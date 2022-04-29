ECS Romania T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 28 (Updated)

The ECS Romania T10 League 2022 saw the penultimate day of league phase action on April 28, with four encounters played on the day. The final four preliminary stage matches are scheduled for Friday, April 29.

Baneasa continue to occupy the top spot in the Romania T10 League 2022 points table. They have 11 points to their credit, courtesy of five wins and an abandoned encounter.

Bucharest Gladiators, Cluj and United are placed second to fourth in the standings. All three teams have six points and are separated on the points table based on their net run rates.

ACCB have finished their league phase engagements with three points in their kitty. They won just one match and accrued another point due to an abandoned game.

The following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022:

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

United's Ramesh Satheesan has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has smashed 218 runs in six matches, with a top score of 70. Satheesan has an excellent strike rate of 229.47 and has struck 20 fours and 18 sixes.

Cluj's Nishant Devre has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 170 runs thus far, with 69 being his best effort. Devre's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 239.43 and are studded with 12 boundaries and 15 sixes.

ACCB's Abdul Asif is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2022. He amassed 159 runs in the league phase, with his unbeaten 92 being the highest score of the tournament. Asif has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 198.75, with the help of eight fours and 16 maximums.

Apart from Satheesan and Devre, Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz (147), Manmeet Koli (99) and Muhammad Mashal (75), Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain (146) and Mahesh Ranathunga (80), Cluj's Satwik Nadigotla (113), Vasu Saini (89) and Gaurav Mishra (88), and United's Rohit Kumar (63) are the top run-getters of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz, with 12 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best returns and has an impressive economy rate of 7.16.

Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain, who has accounted for nine dismissals thus far, has climbed to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/11 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 9.33 runs per over.

Bucharest Gladiators' Waqas Ahmed is among six bowlers who have picked up eight wickets apiece to date. Ahmed, who has 2/6 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other five bowlers due to his better economy rate of 6.00.

Other than the aforementioned three bowlers, Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Mashal (8) and Manmeet Koli (8), Cluj's Ravi Athapaththu (8), Nishant Devre (6) and Vasu Saini (5), Baneasa's Perminder Singh (8) and Joby Charly (4), and United's Rajesh Kumar (7), Ramesh Satheesan (7) and Aftab Kayani (6) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

